Lebanon's roads are witnessing a continuous loss of life, as a result of the sharp deterioration in infrastructure and the noticeable decline in traffic safety measures, in light of the state's weak capabilities to carry out road maintenance work from potholes, and operate traffic lights, most of which are no longer in service, in addition to the absence of lighting in the evening. Due to a power outage, as a result of the economic crisis that the country has been going through for 4 years.

A significant increase in the official number of victims

Lawyer Ziad Akl, founder of the “YAZA” Association for Traffic Safety in Lebanon, revealed in an exclusive interview with “Sky News Arabia” website that, although there are a few days until the end of 2023, the number of deaths resulting from traffic accidents in Lebanon has reached record levels. This year to date, an increase of 14 percent, compared to the number of victims recorded in 2022, indicating that according to the numbers collected by “YAZA” and based on statistics from the Traffic Control Room, affiliated with the Lebanese Internal Security Forces, it turns out that traffic accidents in 2023 claimed lives. 370 people, up from 319 casualties in 2022.

According to Akl, the numbers of the Yaza Association also show that from the beginning of 2023, until the middle of this December, 2,318 people were injured as a result of traffic accidents on Lebanon’s roads, compared to 2,229 injuries in 2022, an increase of 3.8 percent, as these numbers reflect the reality. The tragic events that the roads witness on a daily basis, pointing out that one of the main factors that contributed to the high number of deaths on Lebanon’s roads is the lack of adherence to the laws, taking into account that the numbers of deaths and injuries are likely to rise with the presence of countless traffic accidents that are not officially reported. This is something that the “YAZA” association has become aware of.

Reasons for what is happening on Lebanon's roads

Akl explains that the traffic law is not applied in Lebanon, for most drivers of vehicles, trucks, and motorcycles, whether Lebanese or foreigners, amid the failure of the municipal police and internal security forces to do their part in suppressing the violations that occur, and this is what makes the matter worse, stressing. However, the phenomenon of non-compliance with the traffic law and the violations that occur are related to the large and illegal spread of motorcycles and tuk-tuks, which have become an option for many after the economic crisis that struck Lebanon.

Akl confirmed that Lebanon's roads have become in a dilapidated state, and require regular maintenance operations to address potholes, restart traffic lights, and activate lighting. All of these elements have contributed to making driving on the roads a risky matter, considering that stopping “bleeding asphalt” in Lebanon depends on 3 elements. It is reactivating the traffic law, being more stringent in prosecuting violators, maintaining roads, and educating drivers.

Roads and cars lack safety conditions

For his part, traffic accident expert Joseph Nashar said in an interview with Sky News Arabia that the increase in the rate of accidents and the resulting victims on Lebanon’s roads is the responsibility of the state, in addition to vehicle drivers. On the one hand, the state is not fulfilling its duties. In terms of maintaining the roads and ensuring the implementation of the laws, on the other hand, drivers neglect the importance of adhering to the laws in terms of driving consciously, and the responsibility of staying away from speeding, and not being distracted by the phone, stressing that the roads in Lebanon are now lacking many safety conditions, which makes them unfit for driving.

According to Nashar, the Lebanese state has duties, which it must carry out in terms of taking care of violating drivers, and subjecting them to accountability and continuous education, pointing out that Lebanon is now importing many vehicles, with specifications that are not suitable for use, as these cars are refurbished locally, to be sold in the market without Revealing its past exposes its drivers to many risks, and the state also bears responsibility for this matter, which must take action to hold those who trade with people’s safety accountable.