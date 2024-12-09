The Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility has announced the commissioning this Tuesday, December 10, of the two new tunnels on the N-260 highway between Congosto de Ventamillo and Campoin the province of Huesca, 265 and 540 meters long.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility himself, Óscar Puente, on his social networks, just during the meeting that was held in Madrid with an Aragonese delegation headed by the Minister of Development of the Government of Aragon, Octavio López, to address the issue of roads and infrastructure in the Aragonese community, as agreed in the previous meeting held in Canfranc (Huesca).

With entry into service, it will be completely open to traffic and without speed restrictions the 12 kilometer stretch between both towns after having undertaken a investment of 90 million euros, with VAT included.

This amount has allowed improve traffic conditions and road safetyapart from contemplating the review of prices and complementary works to guarantee the stability of the land.

This infrastructure is one that has been addressed in this meeting at the headquarters of the Ministry of Transport, in Madrid, with the Secretary General of Land Transport, Marta Serrano, during which it was explained that the entry into service of these new tunnels occurs after completing all the security testing of facilities.

This process has been carried out with lighting, ventilation, signage, a network of hydrants and fire extinguishing, public address systems or SOS posts, among others, in accordance with current safety regulations.

For its part, the rest of the section, about 12 kilometers long, was put into service on October 11, although provisionally and with a speed limitation of 40 kilometers per hour. Now, it will go to open definitively and without these restrictionsonce the vertical signage, drainage and environmental restoration work is completed.

In this case, the works have focused on expand the platform of the N-260 highwaygoing from the initial 5.5 meters to 8 meters. To this end, cantilevers supported and anchored in rock have been built to minimize occupation and impact in the areas that run next to the Ésera River. With this change, the crossing of two heavy vehicles or buses will also be facilitated.