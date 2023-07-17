The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will launch tomorrow in Dubai, for the first time, vehicle plates of the symbol (V) bearing distinctive four- and five-digit numbers, through direct sale through the authority’s website www.rta.ae and the application (Drivers and Vehicles) available on smart phones with its various operating systems.

The authority is constantly keen to introduce new categories that are based on the alphabetical order and are also in line with the requirements of the public. Therefore, the authority decided to strengthen its direction in this field by introducing the new category (V) for the distinctive four- and five-wheeled vehicle plates during the current month, in a step aimed at providing more One of the opportunities for license plate number pioneers to be able to acquire these distinctive numbers bearing the symbol (V).

The authority also seeks to continuously improve and develop its electronic and smart services by motivating customers, including those who love unique license plate numbers, to use the smart applications that it offers continuously, including the (Drivers and Vehicles) application, which is available on the main platforms of smart phones (Apple Store), And (Google Play), and (App Gallery), where the number service and vehicle plates are all available in the application, which contributes to facilitating obtaining appropriate and distinguished numbers in the least time and effort, with the aim of raising the level of people’s satisfaction and happiness by providing automated, easy and fast services. .