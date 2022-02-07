Dina Johnny (Dubai)

The Roads and Transport Authority is developing this year’s “buses on demand” service to include a larger number of residential areas and an increase in the number of buses used.

Adel Shakeri, Director of the Planning and Business Development Department at the Public Transport Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority, told Al-Ittihad on the sidelines of the Middle East and North Africa Transport Conference in its fourth session, which is taking place at the World Trade Center in Dubai, that the year 2022 will witness the addition of three new regions that provide these The service, in addition to the five areas in which the service was operated during the past two years, which are Dubai Academic City, The Kindergarten, Dubai Silicon Oasis, International City, and Al Nahda. He pointed out that the authority will add about 6 new buses of small size, which can accommodate about 12 passengers, to meet the demand.

This service reflects the flexibility of public transportation in Dubai in general and buses in particular. It is distinguished from large traditional buses that its path is not fixed, meaning that the driver will not have to finish the path if the bus is empty, or if there is no demand for it during any of the operating hours. This contributes to reducing carbon emissions, maintenance costs, and transportation on the street. On the second day of the conference, a main discussion session was held under the title “Transport Leaders in the Middle East and North Africa”, moderated by Eng. Khaled Al-Hogail, President of the International Federation of Public Transport and CEO of the Saudi Transport Company (SAPTCO), and Dr. Rumaih Al-Rumaih participated in the session. Chairman of the Saudi Transport Authority (TCA) and Dr. Yousef Shawarbeh, Secretary General of Amman, Jordan.

Challenges

Shawarbeh said: Cities face many challenges in establishing a public transport network because transport is no longer just transporting a person or group of people from one place to another, but rather by applying smart systems and keeping pace with the latest developments in the field of modern technologies in this field, and public transport must be viewed as a culture general and the promotion of national belonging. Shawarbeh explained that the Amman Municipality has developed a ten-year plan that began this year in the field of public transport development through comprehensive plans.