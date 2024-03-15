In the capital on Sunday March 17, 2024 is scheduled Rome Marathon, with consequences on traffic. Indeed, many roads will be closed to traffic. Let's see below what are the sections to avoid in order not to get stuck in the car. This 29th edition takes place on a route that winds through the center and touches the most iconic places of the Capital.

Roads closed Rome Marathon

On the night between Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th March, the axis will be closed to traffic starting from midnight via di San Gregorio, via Celio Vibenna and via dei Cerchi. From 08:00 on Sunday the traffic stop will be on the entire route.

Rome Marathon 2024 route map

Rome Marathon route

The Rome Marathon starts at 8.30am on Sunday March 17 come on Imperial Forumswith passage in front of the Colosseumto theArch of Constantine and to Basilica of San Paolo. The route touches the Pyramid of Cestius and the southernmost point at via Valco di San Paolo Between via Ostiense and via Marconi. Subsequently, it continues towards Testaccio, Lungotevere Aventino, Lungotevere de' Cenci And Lungotevere dei Tebaldi up to via della Conciliazione. Then he heads towards Sant'Angelo castel and the Foro Italicopassing through the Duca D'Aosta Bridge and returning to the center.

The finish line of the Maratona is in via dei Fori Imperiali

Participants also pass by Piazza del Popolothe Twin Churches and travel the 7 km of wonders: Via del Corso And via del Babuino. After having skirted the Circus Maximusthe last kilometer leads back to theArch of Constantine et al Colosseumwith the finish line at the Fori Imperiali.