More than 500 tourists are stranded in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, amidst heavy snowfall. All these tourists are stranded on the road between Atal Tunnel’s South Portal and Manali’s Solang Nalla. By 8 pm on Saturday night, the team has arrived to rescue them and rescue work is going on. A ‘Yellow Alert’ has been issued in Himachal Pradesh regarding the weather.

Sub Divisional Magistrate of Manali Raman Gharsangi said that efforts are being made to restart the traffic. The Rescue Team arrived at Find in Saturday night. About 20 rescue vehicles have also been sent along with the rescue team to provide assistance to the stranded people. Taxis and 48-seater buses have also been sent to Kulang to take the rescued people to another place. Rescue work is still going on.

Explain that the Meteorological Department had issued a ‘Yellow Alert’ for Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday and predicted heavy snowfall here. Along with heavy snowfall on 5 January, rain is also expected from 3 to 5 January in the low-lying areas of Himachal.