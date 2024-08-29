Izvestia: Roads from recycled materials built in 26 regions of Russia

Recycled materials were used in road construction and repair in dozens of Russian regions, the newspaper reports “News” with reference to data from the Russian Environmental Operator (REO).

In total, recycled materials were used in 26 regions of the country last year. Most of all: in Astrakhan, Saratov, Ryazan and Nizhny Novgorod regions, as well as in Perm Krai. In total, 879.4 square meters of recycled asphalt concrete (RAP), 12 tons of ash and slag mixture, 91.79 tons of rubber crumb, 4026.55 tons of secondary crushed stone were used.

The Russian Environmental Operator explained that using recycled materials makes roads more elastic and uniform. In addition, such construction is cheaper and more environmentally friendly than using traditional materials. The experts also explained that the shoulder reinforced with asphalt granulate is more resistant to erosion and destruction than when using natural materials.