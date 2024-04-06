Because of the snowfall in that region, this Friday night the passage was closed in the roads that go from La Rumorosa towards the town of El Hongothis in the area of Tecate, Baja California.

There were both free road like the toll roadwhich were closed due to the fall of snow, according to media reports from that state.

The news media highlight that the hills of The Rumorosaon the side of San Diegowere covered in snow.

Meteorological authorities have already warned of a marked drop in temperature for Tecate and Tijuana during the night of this Friday and early Saturday.

“During this night (Friday) and early morning (Saturday), cold front No. 44 will travel through the northwest and north of Mexico, associated with a polar trough and the polar jet stream, causing heavy occasional rains in Baja California, with snow or sleet in the mountains of said state, as well as isolated rains in Sonora,” details the National Meteorological Service in a bulletin.

For the early hours of this Saturday, in the mountains of Baja California, minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C are expected.

In its forecast for the Baja California Peninsula for this Saturday, the SMN points out: “Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains in Baja California, and during the morning, there are conditions for falling snow or sleet in the mountains of the entity. No rain in Baja California Sur. Cool morning atmosphere in Baja California Sur, as well as cold to very cold with frost in mountain areas of Baja California. In the afternoon, temperate atmosphere in Baja California Sur and cool in Baja California, as well as cold in Sierras: Northwest wind of 20 to 40 km/h with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust devils in Baja California, gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and dust devils in Baja California Sur, as well as waves of 2 to 3 meters high on the west coast of the peninsula”.