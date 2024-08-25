Under the slogan (15 Years on the Track), the Roads and Transport Authority is preparing to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the launch of the metro, the icon of public transport in the Emirate of Dubai, with promotional and entertainment events and activities, various surprises, and to please its residents and all those who come to it from different countries of the world..

This year’s celebration will be joined by a number of sponsors and partners to enhance the celebration of this occasion, including: Keolis – Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the company responsible for operating the Dubai Metro and Tram, as a strategic partner, in addition to (LEGO Middle East)and(LEGOLAND Dubai)and company (IGLOO)Al Jaber Gallery, and Emirates Post as campaign partners (Campaign Partners).

Among the most prominent initiatives to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Dubai Metro are: Emirates Post has launched a special edition of stamps dedicated to this occasion for stamp collectors. The Authority has also launched a special edition of Nol cards bearing the campaign logo. An exclusive design by the company (LEGO Middle East). Al Jaber Gallery will offer various metro souvenirs on this occasion..

And will host (LEGOLAND Dubai) Metro Birthdays will be celebrated on September 21, 2024, and registration will be open to all children born on September 9 from 2009 to 2023. Parents wishing to participate should register their children through the Authority’s website. (www.rta.ae).

The company will offer (IGLOO) For sale, ice cream with an exclusive design in the shape of the Dubai Metro. (5) thousand of these ice creams contain an identification code on the ice cream sticks. Those who receive them will have the chance to win gifts consisting of 5 thousand Nol Tarhal discount cards..

To bring joy and happiness to people’s hearts, the audience will enjoy watching various musical performances at Dubai Metro stations from September 21 to 27, where metro station goers will be treated to live musical pieces presented by Emirati and international artists as part of the fourth edition of the Dubai Metro Music Festival, organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office. The festival is widely attended by Dubai residents and visitors every year..

On this occasion, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai extends its sincere thanks and appreciation to all partners and sponsors and to everyone who will contribute and participate in the success of the celebration of the 15th anniversary of the launch of the Dubai Metro..