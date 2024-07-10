His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, held a coordination meeting during which they reviewed the results and indicators of the Dubai Traffic Safety Strategy, discussed the requirements of Dubai Police in the Blue Line Metro Project, and ensured the safety of public transport users..

At the beginning of the meeting, His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer praised the strategic partnership and distinguished relationship between the Authority and the police, which contributed to raising the level of coordination and joint work, and achieving the objectives of the Dubai Traffic Safety Strategy, in reducing traffic accident deaths, and securing various means of public transportation..

He stressed that the traffic safety axis is a major priority in the traffic safety strategy and the objectives of the Roads and Transport Authority. The Authority is keen to implement the targets of the indicators of the traffic safety strategy for the Emirate of Dubai, and its vision (zero deaths) to make Dubai the best in the world in the field of traffic safety, noting that the rate of traffic accident deaths decreased by 93% during the period from 2007 to 2023.

The Authority is also keen to raise the levels of safety and security in all means of public transport and individual means of transportation, and to develop traffic awareness and education channels and means to benefit all road users in the Emirate of Dubai..

For his part, His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri praised the strategic partnership between the Dubai Police General Command and the Roads and Transport Authority, which contributed to upgrading the joint work system between the two parties, achieving the goals aimed at spreading security and safety, enhancing traffic safety, and raising the level of safety on various roads in the Emirate of Dubai..

His Excellency stressed the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command to enhance the traffic safety axis in order to achieve the strategic goal of the Emirate of Dubai to be a safe city where stability prevails and the foundations of development and progress are established, and to preserve lives and property, pointing out that deaths resulting from traffic accidents in Dubai have witnessed a significant decrease during the recent period, as a result of coordination and joint cooperation with strategic partners, the efforts made to reduce traffic accidents, and the success of awareness campaigns that are organized on an ongoing basis to address various traffic phenomena and challenges..

The meeting reviewed the progress of the implementation of the Dubai Traffic Safety Strategy 2022-2026, which includes four main axes: control, road and vehicle engineering, traffic awareness, and systems and management. The efforts of cooperation and joint work resulted in achieving all the annual targets of the Traffic Safety Strategy for the year 2023, and the death rate reached 1.6 deaths per 100,000 population, lower than the required target of 2.0 deaths..

The rate achieved last year is the lowest death rate recorded by the Emirate of Dubai, making the emirate among the best cities in the world in the field of traffic safety..

Last year, the two sides implemented a package of strategic initiatives, including enhancing traffic control for perpetrators of serious violations, pedestrian crossings, motorcycles, bicycles and scooters, where more than 500,000 violations were issued, 32 elevated pedestrian crossings were established, improvements were implemented in more than 200 locations for users of individual means of transportation, studying and addressing 29 sites of recurring accidents, implementing the smart management project for public transport drivers, implementing joint traffic awareness and control, and awareness and inspection campaigns for motorcycle drivers to deliver orders..

The two sides discussed the requirements of Dubai Police to ensure the safety of passengers and assets on the 30-kilometre Blue Line project, 15 kilometres of which are underground, and includes 14 stations (9 elevated stations and 5 underground stations). The Blue Line is linked with the Red Line at Centrepoint Station and with the Green Line at Al Khor Station. It serves 9 vital areas with an estimated population of one million in 2040, and provides direct connectivity to Dubai International Airport..

It is expected to transport 200,000 passengers per day upon its opening, increasing to 320,000 passengers per day in 2040. The Blue Line will contribute to serving the fifth urban center (Dubai Silicon Oasis Center) in accordance with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, enhancing development and economic movement in the emirate, increasing the value of lands and properties around metro stations by a percentage ranging between 10 and 25%, and reducing traffic congestion by 20%.%.

The meeting was attended from Dubai Police by Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, Major General Ahmed Thani bin Ghalita, Director of the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, and Major General Tariq Tahlak, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic. From the RTA side, it was attended by Abdullah Yousef Al Ali, CEO of the Licensing Agency, Mohammed Yousef Al Mudharreb, CEO of the Corporate Technical Support Sector, Hussain Al Banna, CEO of the Traffic and Roads Agency, and Moza Saeed Al Marri, Executive Director of the Director General’s Office and Chairman of the Board of Directors..