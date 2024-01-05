The Roads and Transport Authority announced the implementation of the minimum limit for recharging Nol cards (20 dirhams) at ticket sales offices starting January 15, 2024, as stated by the official account of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai on the social networking site “X”, “Twitter” previously.
