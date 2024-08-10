Armando Gutiérrez, president of the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (Canacintra) in Chihuahua, explained that they held meetings with the elected legislators and Altagracia Gómez, who is the representative with the business sector, in which they addressed the issues of the constant failures in the supply of energy and the terrible conditions of the roads.

In response to the proposals, they were assured that they would be on the agenda for development in the near future, but projects such as a new Mexican Social Security Institute hospital for the capital of Chihuahua would not be included in the plans.

Armando Gutiérrez described the meeting with elected legislators from different political parties as positive.

He mentioned that representatives of the Industrial and Commerce Chambers in the state were present.

He said the issues highlighted were the lack of capacity to produce more electricity and the poor condition of the roads.

He explained that the elected senators Andrea Chávez, Mario Vázquez and Carlos Loera were present, as well as other deputies who are about to take office.

He mentioned that the legislators showed interest in addressing both issues, so they hope that there will be an allocation in the budget to resolve this problem.

He added that business leaders have requested better conditions for businesses to develop, such as a reduction in the amount of paperwork they must complete, as well as excessive regulation.

Armando Gutiérrez commented that at the meeting they were informed that there would be more support for small and medium-sized businesses, which would boost commercial activity.

Regarding the possibility of building a new IMSS hospital for the city of Chihuahua in light of the evident saturation of the current clinic facilities, he stated that this is an issue that is not “in the spotlight” of the legislators and the representative of the next president with the business sector.

