Volkswagen wants to go green. “Electric company car, digital meetings instead of traveling, less meat consumption or even switching to a vegan diet, buying regional products or switching to green electricity in your own four walls.” What sounds like a social utopia of the green chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock is the new model, that the CEO of the VW brand, Ralf Brandstätter, wants to give the company.

“At Volkswagen there is an awareness of their own CO2 footprint,” he said on Thursday when he presented his roadmap for decarbonising the company and its products at a virtual event – at VW it was called the “Way to Zero Convention”. “The topic of climate protection is gaining momentum all over the world,” said Brandstätter: “And we are part of it.”

The Wolfsburg-based automotive group has long set itself the goal of becoming climate-neutral by 2050. But now the VW brand should go faster than previously planned. In this decade, by 2030, VW wants to reduce CO2 emissions over the entire vehicle life cycle by 40 percent compared to 2018.

Consistently recycle batteries

“That means an average reduction of 17 tons of CO2 per vehicle,” reported Brandstätter. The VW brand is ten percentage points above the corporate target for 2030. In order to achieve this goal, the VW brand boss wants to bring the electric car to the market faster, make the supply chains and the operation of electric cars climate-neutral and systematically recycle the batteries from the electric cars.

“Before all other manufacturers, we consistently focused on e-mobility,” said Brandstätter. Electromobility won the race – “and there is no going back. It’s great for our climate, ”he said. While many companies are worried that the EU’s so-called Green Deal, which has once again become much more stringent, could endanger Europe as an industrial location, the VW manager expressly welcomed the stricter CO2 limits. In order to achieve these targets, VW must increase the share of electric vehicles in total sales in 2030 from the previously planned 35 to 55 percent. That corresponds to more than 300,000 additional electric cars per year.

–

– (-) Xetra London SE Int. Level 1 Tradegate Long & Black Stuttgart Frankfurt Vienna Brussels To the detailed view

Here, too, Brandstätter wants to turn the Wolfsburg core brand into a green model student. VW have set an even more ambitious goal. The VW brand boss wants to make Europe the lead market for electromobility. “By 2030, at least 70 percent of all new Volkswagens in Europe will be electric vehicles, and more than half in North America and China,” he said. Volkswagen plans to bring at least one new electric model onto the market every year.

Operate your own plants with green electricity

According to Brandstätter, the Group’s CO2 balance for 2020 was 369 million tons worldwide. “If Volkswagen were a state, it would be the 10th largest emitter on a par with Great Britain,” he said. The company cannot achieve its ambitious climate targets with electric cars alone. That is why VW also wants to reduce CO2 emissions in supply chains and production. The decarbonization of the supply chains should become a central criterion when VW awards orders to suppliers. Its own plants are to be operated with green electricity – and where CO2 cannot be avoided, VW wants to compensate for this with certificates for rainforest protection or renewable energy projects.

Now, for example, the production and supply chain of the new ID. Models from VW only account for around half of the CO2 footprint. The other half arises when customers use the car. “In concrete terms, that means that e-mobility can only make an effective contribution to climate protection if e-cars are consistently charged with green electricity,” said Brandstätter.

The VW boss also sees the risk that the increasing demand for electricity due to electromobility will intensify competition for electricity from renewable energies as long as the expansion of solar and wind energy does not proceed at a similarly rapid pace. VW therefore wants to promote investments in renewable energies even on an industrial scale. “Around 40 million euros are to flow into new wind and solar parks by 2025,” announced the VW brand boss. For the period from this year to 2025, all projects together should generate around seven terawatt hours of green electricity, which corresponds to the capacity of more than 300 new wind turbines.

VW also wants to give the batteries of its electric cars a second life, because the planned decarbonization would not be possible without battery recycling. VW already has a pilot plant for this in Salzgitter. “The goal is a closed cycle with more than 90 percent recycling of the precious raw materials,” said the VW manager.

In the end, Brandstätter once again turned to politics and showed how far a heavily green Volkswagen demands support from Berlin and Brussels for its strategy. It is clear that Volkswagen cannot decarbonise mobility on its own, he said. “Politics, business and society have to come together and discuss innovative ideas, find new solutions and invest courageously.” For the Wolfsburg-based company, the path that has now been taken has no alternative. “Irreversible and determined,” said Brandstätter.