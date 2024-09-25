The Security Billrecently discussed, will introduce legal changes aimed at increasing public safety, including heavy fines for those who force a roadblock. This measure is part of a broader legal intervention, with the aim of combating incorrect and dangerous behavior, and improving the management of public order.

Security Bill, what the law says

The Security Bill 2024 will also bring some changes to the Highway Code, in particular Article 192 on obligations towards officials, agents and officers. The sanctions will be much more severe, and in the most serious cases, the suspension of the license is foreseen for disobeying the orders of the traffic police, for example for stopping at a road block.

Security Bill, what the law says

One of the new features of the bill regarding security will be theincrease in sanctions for those who try to escape (or force) from the roadblock, situations considered dangerous for the police (PoliceCarabinieri, etc.) and public safety. Forcing a roadblock means not respecting the order to stop issued by the police, the Carabinieri or other authorities for reasons of control or crime prevention.

Fines for those who do not stop at a roadblock

Anyone who forces a roadblock will be fined a higher amount than the previous one. The amount of the fine may vary depending on the severity of the situation and the risk involved.

One of the direct consequences is that which concerns the driving license. The suspension of the driving license can be postponed or, in extreme cases, it will be revoked permanently. And again, in very serious cases, such as life-threatening situations, forcing a roadblock will result in arrest, the initiation of criminal proceedings and possible imprisonment.

Penalties can be even harsher if the checkpoint violation is linked to other illegal activities, such as drug trafficking or an attempt to escape after a crime.

Increase in violation of code 192 of the Highway Code

THE’Article 192 (specifically in paragraphs 2, 3 and 5) provides That:

Drivers of vehicles must show their vehicle registration document, driving licence and other documents when requested by officials, officers and agents responsible for carrying out traffic police services. Documents that must always be carried with you according to the rules of road traffic.

when requested by officials, officers and agents responsible for carrying out traffic police services. Documents that must always be carried with you according to the rules of road traffic. Furthermore, officials, officers and agents, can inspect the vehicle to verify its compliance with the requirements and equipment of the vehicle itself. The police may also prevent the driver of the vehicle from continuing to drive – taking into account the weather or road conditions – in the event of a defect or deviation in the tires or in the lighting, which affects the safety of the driver or others.

to verify its compliance with the requirements and equipment of the vehicle itself. The police may also prevent the driver of the vehicle from continuing to drive – taking into account the weather or road conditions – in the event of a defect or deviation in the tires or in the lighting, which affects the safety of the driver or others. Furthermore, motorists will have to respect the signals put in place by the military, even without the assistance of traffic police officers, to allow the military convoy to proceed.

In these cases, if previously the fine amounted from 87 to 344 euros, with the approval of the new rules, it will increase from 100 to 400 euro.

How much is the fine for those who do not stop at the ALT of the Police?

Violation of the first paragraph of theArticle 192 Highway Codeuntil now provided for a fine ranging from 87 to 344 euros; with the approval of the new rules will increase from 200 to 600 eurosin addition to the suspension of the driving licence for up to one month, in the event of a repeat offence within two years.

The first paragraph of article 192 of the Highway Code states the following:

“Those who travel on the roads are required to stop at the invitation of officials, officers and agents responsible for carrying out traffic police services, when they are in uniform or equipped with the appropriate distinctive signal.“.

While in the comma 4it reads:

“The judicial police and public safety bodies, for checks necessary for the performance of their service, may set up roadblocks and, in such cases, use means capable of ensuring, without risk of accidents, the gradual stopping of vehicles that do not stop despite the order given with suitable signals. The characteristics of said means, as well as the conditions and methods of their use, are established by decree of the Minister of the Interior, in agreement with the Ministers of Infrastructure and Transport and Justice”.

However, if this paragraph is not respected, if previously it was punishable with a fine ranging from 1,362 to 5,456 euros, if it is an act of obstruction to a public official or something even more serious, with the approval of the law, the fine will be increased and will start from 1,500 up to 6,000 eurosto which will be added the suspension of the driving license from 3 months to 1 year.

The objectives of this new measure

THE’main goal of the application of harsher sanctions, is that of discourage dangerous behavior, and increase the protection of law enforcement and the civilian population.

Forcing a checkpoint puts the lives of officers and citizens at risk, and often represents an attempt to avoid legal control of illegal activities (for example, drug and weapons trafficking).

→ How to behave at a checkpoint