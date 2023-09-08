From tomorrow, the access road to the A12 near The Hague will be the battleground against subsidies for fossil fuels. Action group Extinction Rebellion wants to block the road until the government scraps the subsidies. Justice editor and commentator Folkert Jensma sees that activists are prepared to go far. But how far can they go?

