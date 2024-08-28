Road works | Part of the Boulevard will be closed to cars for more than a month

Roadworks|Part of Boulevard closes on Friday for a good month. At the weekend, the trams are also on a detour.

Boulevard will be closed to vehicle traffic from Friday until the beginning of October between Fredrikinkatu and Annankatu. The reason for the closure is the renewal of the tram rails, says the maintenance director of Kaupunkilikenne oy Antti Vigelius.

The biggest work and the most significant exceptions take place on the first rail work weekend. Then the tram traffic is also on a detour.

“Then we change the grilles, gears and curves. After that, public transport can be restored.”

From Friday from 6 p.m. to Monday until 5:30 a.m. the trolleys do not stop at the Eira hospital, Viiskulma, Iso Roobertinkatu, Fredrikinkatu, Erottaja, Aleksanteri theater, Hietalahdentori, Kalevankatu, Hietalahti, Munkkisaari or Telakanpuistiko stops.

Tram line 1 runs during the weekend with the code 1T to the West Terminal. Tram line 9B runs largely on its usual route, but does not stop at Tahitinkatu, but goes to the Länsi terminal. Line 2 continues from Olympiaterminal to Tehtaankatu and turns back from Pursimiehenkatu. The terminus of lines 2 and 3 is on the detour Telakkakatu.

Line 6 does not go to Eiranranta at all, but only to the Kolmuklam stop.

The first one after the weekend, tram traffic can run normally, as rail changes are mainly made at night. Switching may cause noise nuisance.

However, the cars have no business on the Bulevardi stretch before the fourth of October. It is possible to drive to the properties in the entire area of ​​the lock, but parking on the Boulevard is not possible.

“Unfortunately, it will be a nuisance, but we hope for understanding from the townspeople. After changing the rails, we can get by for tens of years with just sanding,” says Vigelius.