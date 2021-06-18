The Minister of Transport Giovannini presented the project for the construction of 44 public works to be released through the commissioner, for a value of 13.2 billion euros. The draft measure, prepared by the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructures and Mobility in implementation of the so-called reads’ unblock-construction sites‘of 2019, follows the first list of 57 works commissioned last April for a value of 83 billion euros.

If Parliament gave a favorable opinion, they would become 101 the commissioned works, for a total value of 95.9 billion euros, of which 28.7 billion in the North (30%), 27.2 billion in the Center (28%) and 40 billion in the South (42%).

Road works

The road works proposals for the commissioner are aimed at facilitating the connection with the internal areas of the country, at adapting the roads to the changed transport needs and at increasing the safety of the infrastructures. Interventions on the SS 28 Mondovì ring road, on SS 64 Porrettana, on SS 80 Gran Sasso d’Italia, on SS 372 Telesina, on SS 268 of Vesuvius, onAurelia bis’ in Liguria.

Among the 44 works selected, 18 concern the road network, from North to South

As regards the railway infrastructure, some works to be commissioned also concern the places affected bythe 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina.

It is also proposed to adapt the route for the adduction to the cross-border railway tunnel of the new link Turin-Lyon. Finally, interventions are proposed for connections with ports and airports e the electrification of railway lines in the South.

Enhancement of public transport

In the sector of local public transport, the works to be commissioned concern the Catania subway with the extension to the airport of Fontanarossa, and the upgrading of tram lines in Rome.

Among the works selected by the Ministry there are also some concerning public transport and subways

