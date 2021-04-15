In the Zaporozhye region of Ukraine, road workers filled a pit with casts of teeth from a local dental clinic. Writes about this “Strana.UA”.

Eyewitnesses drew attention to the “progressive method” of repairing roads in the Baburka area of ​​the city of Zaporozhye. On the video that appeared in the Instagram account “This is Zaporozhye” visible hundreds of plaster casts of jaws lying in the pothole, each with the patient’s name inscribed with a marker.

In the comments, they began to joke about the find. In particular, users praised the tooth fairy for repairing the “furious” road. Others suggested that it was “a memorial to all those who broke their teeth on the roads.”

On April 13, it was reported that a resident of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Vladimir Ilyin, punched a wheel in a road hole, after which he planted a radish in it. Thus, the Russian tried to draw the attention of the authorities and the public to the problem. The car enthusiast bought special land, planted radishes in the pit, and uploaded a video of the process to social networks. He promised to present the grown vegetables to the governor of the region and the minister of transport and road facilities. At the same time, the man was fined for going out onto the roadway.