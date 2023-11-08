368 pedestrians have died since the beginning of the year: this is the toll reported in the latest Aspas report, a real massacre of weak road users which shows no sign of decreasing in intensity. Just look at the trend for the months of September and October: almost 100 pedestrian victims, 99 to be precise, of which 52 in September and 47 in October, numbers decidedly higher than those of the previous months (May 21, June 32, July 38, August 37).

Massacre of pedestrians in Lazio

Lazio continues to be there most “dangerous” region for pedestrians: of all those who have lost their lives from the beginning of the year to today in our country, 64 did so in Lazio. Second position in this special negative ranking for Lombardy with 45 victims, Campania completes the podium with 41, in the flop five there are also Veneto and Emilia-Romagna, with 33 and 31 deaths respectively. Going back for a moment to analyze the victims at a national level, they died overall 238 men and 130 women among pedestrians: of all these, 189 were over 65 years old, while 17 were under 17.

Partial casualties

“This data is partial and it does not take into account the seriously injured who very often will lose their lives in hospitals even months later. In fact, Istat only counts deaths in the first thirty days after the accident – Asaps specifies – Many pedestrians were killed in the safest place, on pedestrian crossings in urban centres, despite the loss of 8 points from the license in the event of failure of vehicle drivers to give way. Or even while they were walking calmly on the sidewalk.”