2024 starts off on the wrong foot cyclists in Italy. The numbers speak for themselves: 10 deaths in the first half of January, the same as those that were counted in the entire first month of last year. “The good weather which favored the cyclists' outings may also have played a role”, try to hypothesize Asaps, which released these numbers. The fact is that the trend with which we left off last year It doesn't seem to have changed too muchwhen 197 cyclists had lost their lives in all of 2023.

Cyclists…

Of the 10 cyclists who died in the first fifteen days of January, more than half, 8 to be precise, were men. There Lombardy confirmed itself as the worst region from this point of view with 3 victims, followed by Tuscany with 2 and finally by the autonomous province of Bolzano, Emilia Romagna, Campania, Lazio and Abruzzo which stopped at 1. Zero however, and this is one of the few happy notes from the first half of January, the cases of road hacking make certain.

…and pedestrians

As for pedestrians, in the new year they are already 18 deaths confirmed on Italian roads, with 14 males and 4 females, of which 8 were over 65 years old. Also in this case it is Lombardy that wears the black jersey, again with 3 victims on the report, in second position are Piedmont, Emilia Romagna and Friuli Venezia Giulia with 2 victims. “Many pedestrians were killed in the safest place, on pedestrian crossings in urban centres – Asaps reports – Five cases in the first weeks of 2024, despite the loss of 8 points from the license in case of failure of vehicle drivers to give way”. As in the case of cyclists, there have been no cases of road hacking for pedestrians in these first weeks of the year. We remind you that in the month of January 2023 alone, 53 pedestrians were killed in Italy: in this sense the trend therefore seems to be improving.