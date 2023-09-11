The month of September, at least for the moment, he doesn’t smile at pedestrians. In fact, in the first ten days of this month, 12 victims were recorded among road users who proceeded on foot, on average more than one per day. A rather worrying figure, which contributes to bringing the total number of pedestrians who lost their lives in Italy throughout 2023 to 278, not to mention that, Asaps underlines, “this data is partial and it does not take into account the seriously injured who very often will lose their lives in hospitals even months later”.

Helpless elderly people

The September trend is therefore proving to be in line with that of August, when in the total count for the month there were 37 pedestrian road victims, one less than July but two more than June. A look at some of the characteristics of pedestrians who have lost their lives in Italy this year: speaking of sex, they died overall 167 men and 96 women; as for age, the elderly are confirmed as road users more defenseless, considering that 137 pedestrians were over 65 years old, about half of the total (without forgetting, however, that 13 pedestrians were under 17 years old).

Massacre in Lazio

At a regional level, Lazio continues to stand out negatively, with 48 pedestrian deaths from 1 January to 10 September: of these, more than half, 26 to be precise, occurred in the capital, Rome. Things are not much better in Campania and Lombardy, with 32 and 31 victims respectively. Finally, 26 people lost their lives while walking on the roads in Lombardy and Emilia Romagna. “Many pedestrians have been killed in the safest place, on pedestrian crossings in urban centres, despite the loss of 8 points from the license in the event of failure of vehicle drivers to give way. Or even while they walked calmly On Pavement“the alarm raised by Asaps.