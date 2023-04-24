The safety of the weakest road users in Italy, i.e. pedestrians, continues to falter. The numbers disclosed by the ASAPS Observatory speak of a real one massacre in this 2023: since the beginning of the year there have been 131 victims, in fact one every 19 hours. An impressive trend in a negative sense, even if it must be said that the month of April is proving to be better from this point of view than the first three months.

Pedestrian crossing? It does not change

The association points out that the figure relating to those who are killed in the place which on paper should be the safest for pedestrians, i.e. the pedestrian crossing: and not even the penalty envisaged for motorists in the event of failure to precedence, i.e. the loss of 8 points from the licence, does not seem to offer any contribution from this point of view.

Massacre in Lazio

A look at some geographical and personal differences of the pedestrians who lost their lives on Italian roads in these first three and a half months of the year. The Region most involved is Lazio, where there are 30 deaths equal to almost a quarter of the total: over half of these, exactly 16, were registered in the capital, Rome.

Seniors in focus

As mentioned, in April there were fewer victims than in previous months: there were 51 in January, 36 in February and 31 in March, while there are “only” 13 those recorded to date in the fourth month of the year. A mention also about the gender and age of the killed pedestrians: in most cases it is about mento be precise 89, compared to 42 women, and more and more often it is the men who pay the price elderly peopleif we think that 59 pedestrians who lost their lives were over 65 years old.