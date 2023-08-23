“Hecatomb“. Asaps uses a very strong word to describe the trend of the data relating to the month of August as regards pedestrians killed in the road. The numbers speak for themselves: 31 deaths in the first twenty days of the eighth month of the year, more than one every twenty-four hours. The word “hecatombs” can also be used for the whole of 2023: in fact, from January to today there are 260 dead pedestrians, without forgetting that the data, tells the association, “it does not take into account the seriously injured who very often will die in hospitals even months later”.

Lazio the worst region

At the regional level, Lazio is confirmed black shirt of this “special” classification: 43 deaths recorded in the Capital region (only in Rome there are 22), equal to a sixth of the total. But the data is equally worrying in Campania with 29 dead, of which 6 reported in the month of August alone. Lombardy completes the podium with 27 victims, followed by Veneto and Emilia Romagna with 25.

Worsening trend

What is most worrying, however, is the continuously worsening trend: after a constant decline that had followed the boom in the first months of the year (53 deaths in January, 36 in February, 31 in March and 18 in April), already in the month of May the data had started to rise again, with 21 pedestrians dead in the fifth month of 2023, June 32 and 38 in July. In August, as mentioned, we are already at 31 after about twenty days: if the average is respected, at the end of the month we will certainly have worst numbers in July.

Seniors under fire

A look also at the typology of the victims. From January to today, a total of 165 men and 95 women have died: the elderly people continue to be the most defenseless (five over 80s died in the last week alone), just think that as many as 129 pedestrians were over 65, almost half of the total, but even minors are not exempt from this massacre, so much so that 11 pedestrians were under the age of 18. “Many pedestrians have been killed in the safest place, on pedestrian crossings in urban centres, despite the fact that drivers of vehicles will lose 8 points from their driving licence. Or even as they walked quietly on the sidewalk“complains the Asaps.