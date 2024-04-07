The counting starts again cyclists who lost their lives on Italian roads by Asaps. The count for the first three months of 2024 is rather worrying: 40 overall victims, compared to 22 in the same period last year, reflecting an increase in cyclist deaths above 80%. From January to March 2024 the trend was very fluctuating: 18 cyclists died in the first month of the year, “only” 7 in the second, 15 in the third.

Men and the elderly in the crosshairs

As always, the elderly people are considered those most at risk: it is no coincidence that more than half of the cyclists who have died since the beginning of the year, 24 to be precise, were over 65 years old. Chapter gender of victims: in the vast majority of cases, 37 out of 40, it was a person who lost their life manonly in 3 cases was a woman the one who suffered the worst.

Lombardy and Veneto nightmare

At a regional level, Lombardy and Veneto share the first “negative” position with 7 deaths, followed by Campania and Lazio with 4 and Tuscany, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Emilia Romagna with 3, while Piedmont and Sardinia have 2. Finally, a new case of road hacking in Cassola, in the province of Vicenza.