The massacre on Italian roads shows no signs of slowing down. And the last weekend of May paints a picture of the situation more than eloquentIn fact, 43 people died in the 72 hours between 26 and 28 May, almost double the number of road fatalities recorded last weekend, 24 in total. Asaps talks about definitive data “much higher than the initial indications provided on Sunday afternoon”.

A real massacre

Of the 43 victims reported over the weekend, 12 were motorists, 24 motorcyclists, 3 pedestrians, 3 cyclists and 1 van driver. What is negatively surprising is the data relating to ai two-wheeled vehicle drivers who lost their lives, a real massacre: not surprisingly, since the beginning of the year it has been the worst weekend in terms of total number of victims and motorcycle deaths.

The data

A look at the contexts in which the accidents occurred fatal: only one fatal accident occurred on the motorway, while there were twenty-five fatal accidents on the main extra-urban roads. Other vehicles have not always been involved, on the contrary: the escape of the vehicle without the involvement of third parties was the cause of twenty fatal accidents. Finally, there were two multi-fatal accidents in which 6 people lost their lives.

Characteristics of the victims

We close with some information about the status of the victims. Twenty-one of these were under 35 years old: the oldest was an 87-year-old woman, the youngest a 13-year-old boy. As for the geographical location, 9 road deaths were recorded in Lombardy, 7 in Puglia, 5 in Veneto , 4 in Umbria and Emilia Romagna, 3 in Sicily and Sardinia, 2 in Lazio and Piedmont, 1 in Tuscany, Marche, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Campania.