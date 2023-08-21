Not just pedestrians. Among the weak road users who risk their lives every day in Italian traffic there are also the cyclists: just think that since the beginning of the year there have been 122 people who have lost their lives while riding their bicycle on Italian roads, with a trend that month after month continues to show signs of worsening.

Record summer (negative)

In fact, if we look at the individual months, in January 10 deaths were recorded among cyclists, double those of February, while in March there were 7, in April 14, in May 18, in June 22 and even in July 34, negative record of the year. Small signs of recovery come fortunately to August: twenty days from the beginning of the month there are 12 victims, if the average is maintained in the last ten days it will close at 18 cyclists who died (less than in June and July, to be clear).

Most affected older men

The Asaps report that discloses this data also points out other details relating to the type of victims. For example, we know that of the 122 cyclists who died on Italian roads in 2023, 105 were men and “only” 17 women, as well as that 47 cyclists were over 65 (unfortunately there are also super young victims: in July four 15 year olds, two 16 year olds and an 18 year old, while in August a 16 year old). As always, there were cases of road piracy: 9 from the beginning of the year to today, with two cases in July with the associated flight of those who had caused the fatal accident.

Lombardy black jersey

From a geographical point of view, Lombardy is confirmed as the most “fatal” for cyclists, with as many as 27 victims from the beginning of the year to today: followed by Emilia-Romagna with 18, Veneto with 12 and Tuscany with 10, all the other regions fortunately do not reach double figures. “The data for the May-July 2023 quarter speak of 74 confirmed deaths, compared to 75 in the same quarter of 2019, i.e. before the pandemic”Aspas points out, citing the consolidated ISTAT data for 2019.