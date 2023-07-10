More than 200 pedestrians have lost their lives on Italian roads since the beginning of the year. 202 to be precise: this is what emerges from the report issued by Asaps, which is keen to underline how it is a partial data which does not take into account the seriously injured who will very often lose their lives in hospitals even months later. In short, only 202 are on file who lost their lives immediately, but the situation is far more serious than that.

Seniors in focus

The report highlights how many pedestrians were killed in the safest place (or what in theory should be the safest), i.e. on the pedestrian crossings in urban centres, although the loss of 8 points from the license is foreseen in case of lack of precedence by vehicle drivers. Not a few also the fatal collisions of pedestrians even on the sidewalks. Once again the elderly people are the pedestrians most fatally injured in road accidents: as many as 95 road victims who proceeded on foot were over 65 years old, while 9 were under 18.

Nightmare July

Some temporal data: broken down by month, ASPAS recorded 53 deaths in January, 36 in February, 31 in March, 18 in April (which had a better trend than in the previous three months), 21 in May, 32 in June and 11 in July, which therefore started very badly if we consider that the deadline for the survey is dated 9 July. Translated: in the seventh month of the year we count more than one dead pedestrian a day.

Massacre in Lazio

As for gender, they are dead 129 men and 73 women. Final comment on the geographical distribution of fatal pedestrian accidents: from the beginning of the year in Lazio a real massacre was recorded with 37 deaths, almost a fifth of the total, of which 20 in Rome; second position for Veneto with 23, followed by Lombardy with 22 deaths, Emilia Romagna with 20 and Campania with 18.