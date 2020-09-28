Road transport The speed limit may soon change when a motorist changes lanes on Turunväylä

Between Ring Road I and Ring Road II, experiments with changing speed limits for different lanes will begin in January.

Helsinki driveways are testing a new way to combat congestion. The Turku fairway already has variable speed limits. Now, at the busiest point, a model is being experimented with in which different constraints can be displayed for adjacent lanes.

The system will be introduced between Ring Road I and Ring Road II in January. Construction work should now be completed in September, but the system will be tested before January.

Different lanes may have different speed limits, for example when traffic is congested on lanes leading to exit ramps. In this case, the speed limit is reduced in these lanes, but you can continue at a speed of 20 kilometers faster per hour directly past the junction.

At the same time, the usual speed limits, which vary according to congestion and weather and weather conditions, will be added to a longer section of road, about 15 kilometers, ie between Ring Road III and Monk Mountain. Elsewhere on Turkuväylä, there are already changing speed limits, ie in the future they must be observed all the way from Helsinki to Turku. A different restriction in different lanes, on the other hand, is completely new in Finland.

The project the cost estimate is 4.5 million euros. The costs are shared between the Fairway Agency and the City of Espoo. In addition to speed limit signs, various signs, warning signs, traffic measuring devices and road weather stations are also being built.