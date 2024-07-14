Road accident in the night in Avellino: 4 boys dead in Mirabella Eclano

Tragic road accident in the night in the province of Avellino. Four young people between 19 and 21 years old died after the Mercedes they were traveling in collided first with two cars and then crashed into the reinforced concrete wall of a company along the Strada Nazionale delle Puglie, in the territory of Mirabella Eclano. The impact left no escape for the 4 young people who practically died instantly. The Carabinieri are investigating the case. The 21-year-old driver and a friend were from Frigento, while the other two young people were from Grottaminarda and Calore di Mirabella, also in the province of Avellino. According to an initial reconstruction, together with other friends who were following them on board a Fiat Panda that was not involved in the accident, the victims were headed to Calore di Mirabella to go get an ice cream. An investigation has been opened into the case: the bodies are at the disposal of the judiciary who has ordered their transfer to the morgue of the San Pio hospital in Benevento pending the autopsy. The three cars involved in the accident and the boys’ smartphones were also seized.

The victims are Roy Anthony Ciampa, Francesco Di Chiara, Mattia Cimamera and Bilal Boussadra. The latter was the youngest (19 years old) and was also the Italian Under 22 boxing champion. Bilal attended the scientific high school, sports department “E. Fermi” in Sturno. Tgcom 24 reports. Despite his young age, he had already achieved numerous and important goals. He had recently been awarded by the Municipality of Sturno for his victory in the Italian Under 22 Boxing Championship, held in Mondovì. On that occasion, he was given a plaque of recognition among the applause of his classmates, teachers and his teacher Sandro Froncillo. Together with him, his three friends, all twenty-one years old, lost their lives.