Road tragedy, also two small girls on board. Hello by a miracle

Two broken lives from a drunk to the steering wheel. They tragically lost their lives like this two cousins ​​aged 26 and 20, both moms. It is the dramatic balance sheet of the road accident took place on Sunday evening, along the A28, between Azzano Decimo and Villotta di Chions, in the province of Pordenone. To lose their lives, – reads the press – were two cousins ​​from the province of Treviso: Sara Rizzotto, aged 26, e Jessica Fragasso, of 20. They were returning from one day spent at the sea, in Caorle, in the Venetian, together with his family. Jessica’s parents witnessed the incident live, seeing the crash from the rearview mirror of their car. They were also on board the Fiat “Panda” in which the young women were traveling the two little daughters of Sara, one of two and a half years and the other of just three months. Both were hospitalized in serious condition, but now I’m out of danger.

The impact – continues the Press – it was very violent and the car where the young women were traveling overturned a few times, before finishing its run, almost mad, on the asphalt. Of Bulgarian origin, the hijacker was trying the Land Rover to buy it. After the crash, he fled on foot, among the fields, but was identified and arrested on charges of aggravated multiple road homicide, failure to rescue and escape. Subjected to the alcohol test, in his blood he had a BAC of more than three times higher to what is allowed.

READ ALSO

School, dad and tampons change everything again. Quarantine and self-monitoring

M5s, “Count to be discouraged”. “Di Maio must be kicked out”. And the wrath of Grillo for Belloni

Noemi Letizia: “I thought about suicide. Berlusconi was telling me what to say”