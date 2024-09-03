The 4-year-old girl who was hit by a reversing car in Baranzate, in the Milan area, did not make it. Hospitalized in very serious conditions, the little girl died from the serious injuries she suffered

The tragic number of victims who died following fatal road accidents that continue to bloody the Italian roads is not about to decrease. The latest in chronological order is the one that cost the life in the late afternoon of today, Wednesday 3 September, of a girl just 4 years old, hit and run over by a reversing car in Baranzate, in the Milan area.

Tragedy in Baranzate: 4-year-old girl hit by car

Transport urgently to Niguarda Of Milanthe little girl passed away in the evening. The injuries she suffered from the violent impact were too serious.

The reconstruction of the tragic accident that cost the life of a 4-year-old girl

The 4-year-old girl who was hit this afternoon, Wednesday 3 September, did not make it. Redipuglia Street in Baranzate, in the province of Milan.

According to initial reports, the little girl, born in Italy but the daughter of Egyptian parents, suddenly escaped from her mother’s grasp. At the time, a 57-year-old man was driving his van Doblo busy reversing to park inside a garage. He did not notice the little girl and accidentally hit her.

rescuers arrived at the scene of the accident

The emergency services were immediately alerted, and the 118 paramedics promptly arrived at the scene of the accident. The doctors and paramedics who intervened, around 6:30 p.m., arranged for the little girl to be transported in red code to the Niguarda hospital in Milan. The medical staff tried everything they could to save her life but, due to the very serious injuries she had sustained, Unfortunately, the little girl passed away in the evening.

Milanese hospital

On site, in addition to the health workers, the Carabinieri and the local police also intervened and proceeded with the carrying out of the relevant surveys and started the investigations to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident. The testimony of the man who was driving the van was also heard.

The 43-year-old mother of the little victim was taken ill and was taken to hospital for checks.