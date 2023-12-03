Road traffic | In Meri-Lap, motorists warn the police about a raid with traffic lights: “What’s going on in your head?”

At worst, drunk drivers can get away with driving as a result of the actions of other motorists, the police say.

Police says that he is worried about the phenomenon observed in Meri-Lap, where motorists inform other motorists of an approaching blast raid. According to the police, the notification is made by flashing the car’s lights.

According to the police, the motorists who arrived for the last blow raid on Sunday said that the location of the raid had been announced by flashing lights to oncoming traffic.

“The police don’t understand what’s really going through the heads of these drivers when they inform other motorists of an impending blow raid. With this action, at worst, they inform the drunk driver approaching the raid site that it is not worth going in that direction, otherwise you will be caught,” the police release says.

The police point out that at the same time those without a card can avoid a raid or a person the police have been looking for for a long time can still be missing.