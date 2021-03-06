The mendocino Julian Santero, with Ford, achieved his first pole position in Road Tourism, within the framework of the second date of the calendar, which will be held this Sunday at the Oscar and Juan Gálvez racetrack in Buenos Aires, with limited public entry, with health protocols and social distancing.

The native of Guaymallén, Mendoza, established a time of 1m33s169 to travel the 5,641 meters of circuit 12 of the Buenos Aires Coliseum, and the reef were his escorts Agustin Canapino (Chevrolet) and the Uruguayan Mauricio Lambiris (Ford).

Behind were Gastón Mazzacane, José Manuel Urcera (both with Chevrolet), Diego Ciantini (Dodge), the current monarch, Mariano Werner (Ford), Jonatan Castellano (Dodge), Facundo Ardusso (Chevrolet) and Gabriel Ponce de León (Ford ).

Julián Santero’s Ford in the Gálvez.

The pole in the TC Pista was for the Buenosairean of Ferré Santiago Alvarez placeholder image, with a time of 1m34s495, followed by Martín Vázquez from Pilare and Ian Reutemann from Santa Fe, all with Dodge.

Julián Santero was left with pole.

In the history of the Oscar and Juan Gálvez racetrack, Juan María Traverso from Ramallah won 13 competitions, in 1974, 1976 1977 (3 times), 1978, 1983, 1984, with Ford, 1995 (2), 1996 (2), and 1997, with Chevrolet, followed by Oscar Aventín (Ford) and Christian Ledesma (Chevrolet) , with seven successes each.

This Sunday, at 9 and 9.25, the two qualifying series of the TC Pista opening act will be played, four laps each, and at 9.50, 10.15 and 10.40 the three qualifying batteries of the TC will be held, four rounds.

At 12:10 the final of the TC Pista will start, 15 laps or 40 minutes long, and at 1:20 the TC will start the final with 20 laps or a maximum of 50 minutes in length.

Contested a date of the TC championship, Canapino is in front of the positions, with 47 points, followed by Luis José Di Palma (Ford) 42, Esteban Gini (Torino), 38.5, Germán Todino (Torino), 36, and Ledesma ( Chevrolet), 36.

In the TC Pista, Lucas Panarotti leads, with 42 points, escorted by Reutemann, with 40.