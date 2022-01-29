With Argentina and Brazil already qualified for the next World Cup, two direct places remain to be confirmed and a National Team that will go to the playoffs.
There are three dates left for the Qualifiers to end and we will tell you the situation of each one.
They achieved an important draw against Brazil and were one step away from Qatar. If he beats Peru in Lima on Tuesday, he will secure his qualification for the World Cup. Then they will complete against Paraguay as visitors and Argentina as locals.
He added three consecutive victories and got into qualifying positions for the World Cup. He still has to play against Ecuador (L), Uruguay (V) and Paraguay (L). The next two games will be key and it depends on himself.
Uruguay beat Paraguay and got into playoff positions in Diego Alonso’s debut. It has a fixture that in the previous one is more accessible than that of its rivals: Venezuela (L), Peru (L) and Chile (V)
Colombia lost against Peru, has gone six games without scoring goals and it was very complicated. You need to get 7 of the remaining 9 points to qualify. That remains? Argentina (V), Bolivia (L) and Venezuela (V).
Chile lost against Argentina and the panorama is really complicated. He is missing out and needs to start winning if he wants to go for the miracle. Two very complicated away games are coming up: the height of Bolivia and Brazil. It closes at home against Uruguay.
Bolivia lost a great chance against Venezuela, but still have chances to bet on the miracle of the playoff. He has two games left at the height where he becomes strong: the next date vs Chile and the last one vs Brazil. In the middle they will play against Colombia as a visitor. You need to win and expect results.
Paraguay is practically eliminated from the World Cup, due to sports results and performance. His highest aspiration is the playoff. Brazil comes as a visitor, then Ecuador as a local and closes against Peru in Lima.
Venezuela is last and bet on the arrival of Pekerman for 2026. Mathematically, they still have chances: they must win all the games and wait: Uruguay (V), Argentina (V) and Colombia (L)
