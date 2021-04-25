Argentine guard Leandro Bolmaro and pivot Pau Gasol led a worked victory for Barça in the Principality. Those of Sarunas Jasikevicius, with a star from Cordoba who played the best game of his professional life, they sentenced in the last quarter with a 25-8 partial on an Andorra with many casualties due to injury and also with three players who reappeared after suffering Covid.

The Cordovan completed a roster with 26 points (9-11 in shots from the field and 4 triples), 4 assists, 2 steals, 1 rebound and 32 PIR points.

It is worth remembering that the Argentine was the highest chosen Argentine in the history of the NBA draft: last year, the New York Knicks selected him in 23rd place to immediately transfer him to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The perimeter, together with the franchise, decided to stay one more season in Spain. Together, again, they will evaluate whether as of next season he will join American basketball.

Andorra stood up to Barça in the first ten minutes. Those of Ibon Navarro, who had not played a game since April 4, made a weak staging and received a partial of 5 to 12 with two triples from Barça’s Argentine base, Bolmaro.

The entrance of Clevin Hannah was key for those of the Principality. The North American guard, who has just overcome the Covid, scored eight consecutive points to revive his team. Sarunas Jasikevicius’s men drew on the talent of some of their players and a triple by Hannah tied the game at 23. On the same horn, Adam Hanga scored from the 6.75 line to make it 23-26 at the end of the first quarter.

The Barça he marked the territory at the beginning of the second period and with a partial of 8-0 he took the first clear advantage in the electronic with 29 to 38. Leandro Bolmaro continued with his private recital. Scoring and leading your team in these seconds ten minutes. Those of Sarunas Jasikevicius achieved a difference of +12 (32 to 44) thanks to a fluid game in attack and good defense.

A 2 + 1 from Oriol Paulí and two points from Hannah on the horn made up the score at halftime to leave a 37-44 with 17 points (3 of 3 in shots of 2 and 3 of 4 in triples) and 20 valuation of Bolmaro and 14 points from Hannah (3 of 3 of 2 and 2 of 2 in triples).

At the resumption, Andorra gritted their teeth in defense and Ibon Navarro’s men drowned the Barça. The partial from 14 to 0, after six consecutive points from Pau Gasol, in the last four minutes of the third quarter placed Ibon Navarro’s team ahead in the electronic for the first time (55 to 52). Sarunas Jasikevicius missed the key. The Barça he disconnected in attack and went to the last quarter with a disadvantage (55 to 54).

The visitors reconnected to the game at the start of the last quarter and at the rhythm of Leandro Bolmaro they made a 10-2 run to place 57-64.

Those of Ibon Navarro had a hard time scoring and began to accuse inactivity after overcoming their new Covid outbreak. The first two points, in the last quarter, of BC MoraBanc came after five minutes with a past hoop from Sergi García (59 to 64).

Pau Gasol began to lead the attacks of those of Jasikevicius and dominated the painting. The match ended with three consecutive triples: one from Kyle Kuric, another from Bolmaro and the final one from Hanga.

“He has had his day and has been the man of the match,” praised the Argentine coach Jasikevicius.

EFE.