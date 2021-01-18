Brady vs. Brees: Legends duel in the NFL playoffs



Tom Brady showed his sense of humor before the two football legends showdown. Shortly after the first playoff duel with Drew Brees was established, the superstar published a photo montage on Twitter that showed the two quarterbacks as old men with gray and sparse hair. “History is imminent”, wrote Brady in the design of the “History Channel”, which is popular in the USA. No wonder, after all, Brady and Brees had to be 85 years old together before they First meet in NFL knockout games on Sunday night.

“The duel was just inevitable. The moment he signed with the Bucs, you knew they were going to be a serious team. They have big ambitions, just like us, ”said Brees. While the playmaker, who will turn 42 on Friday, has been playing for the New Orleans Saints since 2006, Brady has only been with the Tampy Bay Buccaneers since this season. Before that, he had already risen to become an icon of the sport with the New England Patriots with a one-off six wins in the Super Bowl.

Until this season, a playoff duel between the two would only have been possible in the Super Bowl, which Brees won once in 2009. Now this electrifying game that has what it takes to become a classic will be played in the quarter-finals. (dpa)