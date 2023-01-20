Gazzetta Active will follow the preparation of a group of runners who will face the Milan Marathon on 2 April

Second Thursday of work at Campo 25 Aprile in Milan for i runners enrolled in the Milan Marathon project wanted by RCS Sport with the organizational support of Gazette Active. In the late afternoon yesterday, following a damp and rainy day, 18 runners of various ages showed up for training with a percentage of about 30% of new runners compared to the first session on Thursday 12 January. A fact that certainly complicated my work and that of my assistants, at least in the phase of dividing up the various training groups.

Theme of the session: the fartlek — The theme of this second group workout was the fartlek. basically aalternation of slow running sections with other fast running sections. Distance to cover from 8 to 10 kilometres, i.e. 20 to 25 laps of the Campo 25 Aprile track. To simplify the management of this particular means of training, the runners present had to alternate 500 meters of slow running with another 500 meters of fast running.

working groups — All the runners present were divided into four distinct working groups. In the first was the fastest and most trained runner among those present: the 39-year-old Gabriel Turconi (pp 2h36.35 on the marathon), who completed the 10km in 37.07 at an average of about 3.42 per km. All the others present instead stopped at 8 km running between an average of 4.30 per km up to 5.30 per km for the three runners belonging to the less fast group.

Difficulty — As my general observation I have noted that the fartlek is a very little used workout in the context of the preparation of the marathon by amateurs also of a good level due to the difficulties of the same in being able to manage the two different running paces. A workout that will surely be repeated later in the preparation for the Milan marathon, perhaps increasing the mileage of the next sessions. Difficulties aside, the commitment was certainly not lacking and everyone tried to give their best according to their abilities. The next and third round of our journey towards the Milan marathon on April 2 will be Thursday 26 January always at 7 pm at Campo 25 Aprile. Theme of the session: the repeated trials on the 1000 meters.