Highway to Heaven arrived in Latin America as Way to heaven and also how Highway to heaven. It was an American television series that premiered 37 years ago on NBC and it was all the rage for his sensitivity and the performances of two old friends who were already popular with The Ingalls family.

The success lasted until 1989. There were five seasons (111 episodes) of pure emotion and an ending that the public did not expect. The luck of the protagonists meant a dagger for the fans.

Landon was in Way to heaven Jonathan Smith, an angel sent to Earth who accompanied a human, Mark Gordon (French), a retired policeman. Both actors directed part of the fiction. Landon also wrote some scripts. True multi-functional.

Landon, one of the screen’s favorite men of the time, had bonded with viewers through Bonanza, and later with the Stainless Little House on the Prairie (Here The Ingalls family).

Michael Landon in “Road to Heaven”.

Jonathan was an unforgettable angel. With the gift of being able to speak to God, he was endowed with certain supernatural powers and could remain on Earth without hunger or sleep. His ability to heal people’s suffering, to teach them lessons, or to change their lives generated a host of emotions in each chapter.

The public did not expect that shortly a year after the end of that smash hit, Landon died on July 1, 1991 after pancreatic cancer. He was only 54 years old. Married three times, father of nine, he was diagnosed with the disease in April 1991. Just three months passed since that day and the fatal outcome.

With metastases to the liver and lymph nodes, the cancer progressed rapidly and in May 1991 Landon underwent surgery for a blood clot. There were no medical alternatives to implement later.

Michael Landon in “Road to Heaven”.

French, who was his great set partner (born in Santa Barbara, California, in 1934) had died the same year he ended Way to heaven, in 1989. While filming he was diagnosed with lung cancer. He passed away on June 15. The last episode on August 4, 1989, French was seen for the last time. A real shock for the followers of the tender story.

There was no lack of means that related in a mystical way that fiction with the end of both actors, as if those performances had been an anteroom that prepared viewers: in that series death was present all the time, as well as the issue of transcendence, the acceptance of the end, the farewell, the mission, the completion of the projects, the hope of a heaven.

Landon and French in “Road to Heaven

32 years after the last chapter of Way to heaven the duo of hypnotic artists revives on Argentine screens. Every afternoon it is possible to see them in the repetitions of The Ingalls family (by Magazine). The same is true in various corners of the globe. The quarantine prompted the channels and platforms to broadcast that noble story for the umpteenth time.

Melissa gilbert, the actress who played little Laura Ingalls, often remembers both actors, who became her adoptive parents on the TV set. “They left too early,” he tearfully admitted in an interview. “Today they are my two angels, for something they said goodbye to the screen with that angelic atmosphere and they taught us that heaven exists.”