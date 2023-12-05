The project of Gundam Metaverse upon which BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has invested a large sum, it will not be limited solely to the hub where you can interact with Gundam enthusiasts from all over the world and purchase GUNPLA limited edition. As already anticipated by the company, the main dish of the metaverse will be the Gunpla Battleas seen in the animated series of Gundam Build Fighters and Build Divers.

BANDAI NAMCO is conducting some tests for the project”Road to Gunpla Battle” which involve scanning models and example battles. Among these tests, one carried out in South Korea was filmed by the YouTube channel Gundam Verse and we can see it below. The child chosen for the test used a HGUC Hyaku-Shikiwhich was scanned together with the main weapon by the special camera and then transposed into virtual reality.

Within the digital environment you can observe your own GUNPLA grasping it in your hands or at “life size” with a model as tall as its original counterpart. After that the two test missions involved shooting down some targets in open space and fighting one of the most iconic mobile armors in the franchise, the Big Zam.

According to forecasts, scanners may be made available at points of sale in the future GUNDAM BASIC around the world and the data can be saved and used via your virtual reality headset from the comfort of your home. We just have to wait for further developments and daydream while looking at the images below.

Road to Gunpla Battle – VR Experience

Source: Gundam Verse