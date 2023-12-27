The actor Milo Manheim participated this year in the music video 'Feather', by the singer Sabrina Carpenter. In addition, Carpenter allowed the actor to show off his character. It should be noted that Sabrina is a very famous soloist and has been the opening act for Taylor Swift during her tour in Latin America.

For this reason, Sabrina fans have also become admirers of Milo Manheim. However, a few weeks ago excerpts from the film 'Road to Bethlehem' were released, in which the actor plays the role of Joseph, father of Jesus. In this note we will detail everything about the actor's work and what other projects he has participated in.

Trailer of the movie 'Road to Bethlehem'

Who is Milo Manheim from 'Road to Bethlehem'?

Milo Manheim He is a 22-year-old actor, of American nationality, of Jewish descent. He started working in front of the cameras at age 6 and starred in musicals. In 2017 he won best lead actor at the New York Musical Theater Festival. He also worked on Disney Channel with his series 'Zombies'. However, in 2023 he became better known for acting in Eli Roth's film 'Thanksgiving'.

Likewise, he was called by his friend Sabrina Carpenter to appear in her video clip as his partner. Finally, his most recent film project is 'Road to Bethlehem', in which his partner is Antonio Banderas.

What is the movie 'Road to Bethlehem' about?

The movie 'Road to Bethlehem' It is a Christmas musical, for the whole family. This story is based on how Joseph and Mary met, in a more romantic way, adding a musical per scene. In additionAntonio Banderas He will be the evil one of the story, since he will personify Herod in the film.

Milo Manheim is José in the film. / Photo: YouTube screenshot

