‘The Road to Atlantis’ – Researchers at the Nautilus Ocean Exploration Trust have stumbled upon a bizarre ‘yellow brick road’. © Twitter Screenshot/@EVNautilus

It looks like a paved road made of yellow bricks. Researchers have discovered this fascinating formation on the sea floor and dubbed it the “Road to Atlantis”.

Munich – At a depth of more than 1,000 meters on the sea floor off Hawaii, the team from the Nautilus Ocean Exploration Trust discovered an incredible rock formation.

“Road to Atlantis” – researchers discover bizarre rock formations

“This is the road to Atlantis,” said one researcher, looking at the soil structure. Via video up YouTube.com the scientists let everyone participate in their impressive underwater expedition. However, what appears to be a “yellow brick road” to the fabled city of Atlantis is actually an example of volcanic geology.

The research team discovered this intriguing “road” at the top of the underwater Nootka Seamount. This formation has now been identified as a fractured flow of hyaloclastite rock. These are volcanic rocks that form during high-energy eruptions and are deposited in many rock formations on the sea floor. The unique 90-degree fractures likely originated from multiple eruption hot-cooling stresses.

Myth of Atlantis lives on

The search for the legendary city of Atlantis is unfortunately not a step further. There is also no new reference or trace to the mythical place. A natural disaster is said to have wiped out Atlantis “within a single day and one unfortunate night”. The Greek philosopher Plato (360 BC) describes the island kingdom of Atlantis as a vanished paradise that was swallowed up by the sea thousands of years before his time. People have been fascinated by this story since ancient times. So far, Atlantis has never been found. Plato probably invented Cockaigne – it’s pure fiction. But the myth is just too good not to be true. By the way: Do you know the “Atlantis of the Alps”? It is the tragic story of a sunken village in South Tyrol. (ml)