A day-tripper in Italy warns in a clip of a huge traffic jam at a popular hiking spot. This is causing anger among Italians on the Internet.

Italy – Hiking is a popular hobby among Germans. There are many beautiful places in Germany where numerous hikers can enjoy the fresh air and picturesque views. But even abroad, especially during the holiday season, many people do not miss the opportunity to explore new hiking routes and mountains. Some places, such as the Three Peaks in the Sexten Dolomites in Italy, are popular destinations for this – but this also has an unpleasant side effect.

Dolomites summit completely overcrowded: Hiker documents frustrating excursion in the Alps

To climb the Three Peaks, it is best to start your route from the Auronzo Hut. To get there, hikers have to drive along the toll road. There was a huge traffic jam there recently. In a video on Facebook a man shows a long queue on the toll road. “This is the chronicle of a bad idea,” he says. “Within an hour we drove one kilometer,” he reports. Further on in the video he wonders whether he will even get through.

Toll station closed: Tourists are no longer allowed through – “because there were already 800 cars there”

At a certain point, the toll booth was closed and no more hikers were allowed into the area. “Because there were already 800 cars there,” he says. More cars will only be allowed in when others leave, which is unlikely.

No further progress on the toll road: At least the summit was “a gift”. © Screenshot/Alessandro Barelli

He returns at 1 p.m. – and is lucky. There is a line of about 20 cars in front of him, he shows in the video. He will be able to drive in in about 15 minutes. At the end he shows the mountain he has climbed: “That is the gift.” He advises other hikers and tourists: If you want to get to the Three Peaks, you should take it easy. “Sleep, have lunch and show up at the toll booth at one o’clock: perfect.”

Reports from the online daily newspaper L’AltraMontagna According to reports, the Montura sports shop in Lavaredo also posted photos of a mega traffic jam on Facebook. They show the long line of cars that had already formed at 7 a.m.

Traffic jam warning for Italian holidaymakers: Public holiday causes further traffic congestion

Experience has shown that traffic jams are to be expected during holiday periods, weekends and public holidays. Many traffic jams cannot be ruled out in Italy, especially on August 15th. This is when Ferragosto is celebrated, a national holiday that not only marks the Catholic holiday of the Assumption of Mary, but also the turning point of the summer, writes Italy.de on his website. In Italy the day is celebrated in a big way.

Nobody is working and anyone who can is going to the sea or the mountains. In other words, that means traffic jams. To avoid traffic jams, tourists should avoid driving and instead look forward to a banquet and fireworks display in the evening as a hotel guest or restaurant visitor.

“Don’t be ashamed”: Facebook users criticize hikers for taking a trip by car

The comments under the original user’s video also recommend this. Other Facebook users share their anger there. Not about the traffic jam on the toll road, however, but about the fact that so many people have come by car. One writes that drivers should park their cars and walk. It only takes an hour to get to the hut, from where the three-hour hiking route, which is also suitable for beginners, begins. But “no, of course you have to get to the three peaks by car,” he continues. A vacationer who trusted his sat nav and drove along a wooden hiking trail in South Tyrol would have preferred to listen to this user.

For “real trekking enthusiasts,” another user hopes that everything will return to normal and that places like this will remain untouched by people who “don’t even know what the true passion for the mountains is.” One user sums up these statements with his comment: “They drive to go hiking and are not ashamed.”

