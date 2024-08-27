The studies for the modernization or construction of the road network in the first year of Claudia Sheinbaum’s government were estimated at around 750 million pesos by the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT).

This amount represents 52 percent more than the resources used in this area during the last year of the current administration.

The 2025 Highway Studies and Projects Program includes 86 assessments of different highway sections where lane expansion, road modernization, or the start of new works are planned, for which it estimates an investment of 420 million for the executive project, which includes field surveys, studies, and office work to cover all areas of the toll-free highway infrastructure. “The studies and projects are based on the specific characteristics of each project, so the amount is an estimate for the preparation of the preliminary project, executive project, and environmental permits. These will depend on the geometric characteristics, type of terrain, and length, which are specific to each work,” SICT justified.

Another 150 million are required by the agency for the Environmental Impact Statement, to “prevent, mitigate and restore damage to the environment, as well as the regulation of works”; 80 million more for the execution of projects by taking photographs, and 100 million more for the operating expenses of the location and ground control brigades for topographic surveys, review and verification of data, according to the investment portfolio.

The SICT explained that the toll-free federal network is made up of 40,545 kilometers of highways, of which 6,232 kilometers are four or more lanes and 32,957 are two-lane type B (highway with a roadway width of 9.0 m, with side shoulders of 1 m), type C and D (roadway with a roadway width of 7.0 m or less). “This means that in some sections there are low service levels, which implies a high traffic density, seriously restricted speeds and freedom of maneuver, a low level of comfort and convenience for the user and the formation of small queues,” it added. The 2024 Highway Studies and Projects Program considered 136 study projects, for which 524.13 million pesos were assigned, the agency indicated. “In order to achieve better results in the construction or modernization of the works under its charge and to comply with current regulations, it considers it a priority to have the studies and projects of the works, in order to avoid an increase in the cost and execution time of road infrastructure works. “It is very important to mention that the lack of additional resources for the program of studies and road projects would make it impossible to execute works, which would imply underspending, contractual problems with the contracting companies and non-compliance with the road construction and modernization program for the corresponding year,” he urged. Although the investment for studies registers an increase year after year, the works report a decrease since the beginning of the six-year term. The Superior Audit of the Federation (ASF) warned last March that public and private investment in federal toll roads in 2022 amounted to 23 thousand 685 million pesos, 58.9 percent less than that made in 2019, prior to the pandemic. In the same period, public investment contracted by 66 percent, from 52,339.8 million to 17,457.7 million pesos, according to the third report of the 2022 Public Account of the Audit Office. Meanwhile, private investment in this same sector went from 5,232.9 million to 6,228 million pesos between 2019 and 2022, that is, an increase of 19 percent. In view of this, the ASF recommended that the SICT take steps to develop short, medium and long-term investment programs for the construction, modernization, expansion and maintenance of toll or concession roads.