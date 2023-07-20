No, not traffic fines, but traffic signs. They were way too expensive for years. And that is not allowed!

It’s quite a week when it comes to road signs, isn’t it? We first had the earth-shattering news that Rijkswaterstaat is going to remove the traffic signs with ‘advertising’ for McDonalds, now there is more news. road signs were far too expensive for many years.

That’s because two big producers of those things for years prohibited price fixing have made. As a result, the government systematically had to pay far too much. And you know what it means when you defraud the government… Big fines.

Would you think.

Traffic signs have been far too expensive for many years

The two companies, Brimos and AGMI, were indeed hit hard. They were assessed a fine of 135,000 euros each. Still not very much for years of impunity filling your pockets, but the story doesn’t stop there.

Brimos apparently felt wet and reported the existence of the price agreements to the Authority for Consumers and Markets. That was then appreciated so much that the fine for that company was waived.

AGMI didn’t really have a choice after that and even reported that the stories were correct and that they had broken the law. Well, that too was greatly appreciated and rewarded with a ‘discount’ of 60% on the fine. And that amounted to only 56,000 ekkies.

So what have we learned now? Light things up as hard and as long as you can. If you notice that they are hot on your heels, make sure you turn yourself in and preferably a partner. Then you don’t have to pay a fine and you can simply put your exorbitant profits in your pocket, while your competitor does go up the beet bridge.

What a wonderful country we live in…

