On the occasion of the United Nations World Road Safety Week 2023 Volvo Trucks wanted to send a message to all motorists. In reality, the main recipients of the Swedish manufacturer’s initiative are the drivers of the future: the company has in fact addressed school children from all over the world, through a music video that has the double goal Of “transmit to them the importance of prudent behavior and make them aware of the presence of heavy vehicles in traffic”.

Worrying data

The numbers relating to road users injured, even fatally, do not smile: every year, explains Volvo Trucks, approx 1.3 million people die and 50 million are injured in road accidents. Not only: for those between 5 and 29 years old road accidents are the main cause of death. Without forgetting the situation of the so-called weak road users: data in hand, one in four deaths involves pedestrians and cyclists.

Safety, a priority

“Safety is in Volvo’s DNA. We not only focus on the safety features of our vehicles but also promote safe behaviors in traffic to reduce the risk of an accident – explains Anna Wrige Berling, Traffic and Product Safety Director of Volvo Trucks – With this new music video, we hope to reach even more children in even more countries. Schools and organizations of all kinds can feature our safety program to encourage a prudent behaviorprotect children and save lives”.

A music video

The training program launched by the Swedish manufacturer, entitled “STOP LOOK WAVE“, features children from all over the world demonstrating how to perform a series of simple dance moves – clip includes a previously unreleased song and music video, which teach children to cross the road safely. The UN’s goal, which is also shared by Volvo Trucks, is to halve the number of deaths and injuries caused by road accidents by 2030.