Road safety Stairs were removed from Koivuhovi station, the shorter route attracts daring crossings – “This is not the malice of Kauniainen”

An unobstructed route to the station makes an extra 250 meters for those coming from the Espoo side.

Espoo The changed traffic arrangements at Koivuhovi train station have led to unexpected accidents.

A couple of years earlier, stairs were removed from the Koivuhovi train station from the pier on the side of the trains leading to Kirkkonummi in connection with the construction work in the area.

Unobstructed access to the pier runs through an extra twist of about 250 meters. For passengers using stairs, the route has lengthened by a few tens of meters from the Espoo side.

Koivuhovi station is located on the border of Espoo and Kauniainen. The border runs at the train track. The northern region of the station is Kauniainen, the southern side is Espoo. The station is used especially by the residents of Ymmersta.

Stairs according to an HS reader, the absence has led to dangerous crossings in the vicinity of the train bridge.

Young people in particular may rush the train dangerously across the road at the station bridge or even cross the train track, the reader describes. Previously, the station was accessed without additional road crossings.

Situation is not a problem for passengers arriving from the direction of Kauniainen, as the detour and other stairs to the station are more accessible by those coming from the direction of Kauniainen.

The dangers of the site are known in the city of Kauniainen, says the land use manager Marko Lassila From the city of Kauniainen.

“This is not the malice of the city of Kauniainen. We just don’t have any other options, ”says Lassila.

According to Lassila, there have been similar difficulties at Kauniainen station with accessible routes.

Problem According to Lassila, the station at Koivuhovi is that the stairs were previously located on the plots of housing companies right next to the train track.

According to Lassila, for technical reasons, it is not possible to build stairs on the housing company’s site, even if the housing company agrees.

Stairs that would require this type of use do not fit in the space currently available, Lassila says.

Both According to Lassila, the situation of the stations, Koivuhovi and Kauniainen, will improve in connection with the construction of the City Line. Then the stations will be built with direct access by stairs and elevator directly to the street.

However, these are expected to take several years to complete. Construction of the track has not yet begun, but funding is beginning to become clearer: the state has committed to pay about half of the cost of the track. The track will probably be built in 2021 and the construction work will take 3-5 years.