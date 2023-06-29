In the history of the Italian Republic to date we have had 68 governments and only two prime ministers have spoken about road safety in parliament. And it was Matteo Renzi and Giorgia Meloni who sensationally both did it on the day of their inauguration. Among other things, both were deeply touched by the fatal accidents of the children of their dear friends, Lorenzo Guarnieri and Francesco Valdisseri. And their governments have done a lot for road safety. The Renzi one even approving the crime of road homicide, the Meloni one bringing these issues back to the center of the debate.

We don’t know if all these innovations will be transformed into law in October but in any case it is already a great good to go back to talking about road safety in a country where 8 white sheets are spread out on the asphalt every day and where if a school desk remains empty forever is mostly due to a road accident.

I don’t want to use the classic “there are no more mid-seasons”, which in this world translates into “it is useless to make new laws if there are no controls”. However, the issue of roadside checks is central. Currently there are no alcohol and drug controls. An Italian behind the wheel has one chance every 39 years of being stopped for an alcohol test. One Swede every two years.

But we know one thing: anyone who has an accident is controlled by force. And 50% of drivers involved in accidents test positive for breathalyzers or drug tests. Specifically, 20% test positive for alcohol, 20% for drugs (especially cocaine) and 10% for both alcohol and drugs. But obviously this percentage is largely underestimated because a large part of hit-and-run hit-and-run drivers are identified days or weeks later when it is no longer possible to carry out tests with the breathalyzer or the narco test. The reality, therefore, is much worse than the statistics tell us.

And then there’s the matter of cuts. Between now and 2027 the police will have to have 10 thousand fewer people, not fired, but with the mechanism that those who retire will not be replaced. Therefore, the shortage of personnel will become increasingly serious and the new hires, envisaged in the multi-year plan 2018-2025, will not be enough to fill the gap of the ax that will be thrown from 2027. These are the effects of the famous Madia Law on the “Reorganization of careers ” establishes that, starting from 1 January 2027, the staffing endowment of the State Police will go from 117,291 to 108,403 units.