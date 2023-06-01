Genoa. – Over one million euros, entirely funded by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, for thirty road safety interventions to protect pedestrians. This is what was approved by the council of the Municipality of Genoa, on the proposal of the councilors for Mobility and Safety, Matteo Campora and Sergio Gambino.

The interventions are divided into three macro categories: traffic lights for pedestrian crossings, construction of new pedestrian crossings or upgrading of existing ones, construction of extended sidewalk stretches.

“After the positive experimentation of the Lightguard lighting system launched on a pedestrian crossing in via Torti, we approved a list of thirty interventions intended to significantly increase the safety of Genoese pedestrians and, at the same time, of all road users – explain the councilors – work on prevention is essential, which is why we are convinced that with the upgrading of pedestrian crossings, the installation of new traffic lights and the expansion or construction from scratch of new sidewalks the accident rate will decrease importantly”.