Road safety More than 700 people without cars with seat belts were left in police wounds during power surveillance, hundreds were fined

Over 700 motorists and passengers were caught last week not wearing a seat belt. Police held a nationwide power surveillance last week. Passengers without seat belts were found during power surveillance from the front seat 699 and the rear seat 26.

During traffic control, hundreds of traffic error charges were issued for safety violations and more than 700 traffic error charges for mobile phone use while driving.

“Using a seat belt saves lives in a crash situation, and none of us can be sure that we won’t get into that situation, either for our own reasons or because of others’ misjudgments, ”a police inspector Heikki Kallio The Police Board reports in a press release.

The subject of traffic control was, in particular, how drivers take into account a pedestrian entering or already passing on a guardrail. In addition, police patrols paid attention to seat belts and cell phone use.

Police fined 71 drivers during the week for failing to comply with road safety rules. Of those fined, 24 passed a vehicle or tram that had stopped in front of the guardrail without stopping. Of the fined drivers, 31 did not allow access to the road to prepare for the road and 16 drivers did not allow unhindered access to those already on the road.

In the last three years, an average of 22 people have died and nearly 400 pedestrians have been injured on the road. More than half of the deaths and 90 percent of injuries occurred in agglomerations.

“However, every accident on a sheltered road is too much, because a sheltered road should be worthy of its name, ie a safe place to cross the road,” says Kallio.

Western Uusimaa 56 cases were found during the three-day surveillance in the area of ​​the police station. Chief Commissioner Aapo Isoaho considers deviations from the use of an easy-to-use safety device to be a cause for concern.

“Fastening the seat belt should be an automation function as soon as you sit in the vehicle before setting off. Based on research data, the use of a seat belt in a crash situation prevents the risk of injury even at low speeds, not to mention the risk of serious injury or death at higher speeds, ”Isoaho says in the release.