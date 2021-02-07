The Ministry of Development and Infrastructures will conclude next March the works to improve road safety in the regional road that connects Lorca with Caravaca de la Cruz (RM-711), which have a total regional investment of 1,341,534 euros.

The general director of Roads, José Antonio Fernández Lladó, explained that this week the works of the urban section of the RM-711 after modifying the project to change a section of the bike lane and obtain the necessary land to complete the action by the Lorca City Council.

“This action will benefit the more than 4,500 users who travel daily on this regional road,” said Fernández Lladó, who indicated that only one section of bike lane and the sidewalk adjacent to it remains to be completed.

The remodeling of the RM-711 highway has consisted in the creation of two circular roundabouts, necessary to improve traffic crossing movements between different streets and highways, and improve road safety. The first is located at the intersection with the RM-C15 (Lorca – Embalse de Puentes) and the second has been arranged next to the current bridge that crosses over the Rambla de Los Arcos, about 370 meters from the other roundabout.

This work has also led to the creation of a cycle path for shared use of people and bicycles, and a band of online car parks.

It has also included the demolition of existing sidewalks, the replacement of the underground water and sanitation networks, the undergrounding of rainwater and the lighting network, as well as the renovation of the pavement that allows the traffic of people, bicycles and vehicles.